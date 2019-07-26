Landscaper drowns after getting trapped under flipped lawnmower in Venice lake

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities in Venice are investigating what’s being called an accidental drowning involving a member of a landscaping crew.

Firefighters and police officers were called to the Lakes of Capri condominium complex just before 9 a.m. Friday for a reported sinking vehicle. When fire medics got to the scene on Capri Isles Boulevard, they found a zero-turn mower upside down in a lake.

First responders got into the water and found a man trapped under the mower in about four feet of water. Responders tried performing CPR after the man was removed from the water, but he was later pronounced dead at Venice Regional Bayfront Health.

The 34-year-old man, whose name has not yet been released, was part of a landscaping crew doing work at the complex. Investigators say he was on the mower and got too close to the edge of the lake, where there is an incline. The mower flipped over on top of the man.

The victim’s co-workers told first responders they found the mower in the lake but thought the man riding it had gotten out safely.

Venice police are investigating the incident as an accidental death by drowning.

Firefighters at the scene say they placed a hazmat boom around the mower to absorb a 15-gallon fuel spill in the water.