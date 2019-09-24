Know a great kid? Nominate them for North Port’s ‘Do the Right Thing’ program

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of North Port wants to recognize children who are doing their best to improve the community.
The city’s “Do the Right Thing” program honors one child in the community each month.
The city is asking members of the community to nominate children who set themselves apart with their behavior and good deeds.
To nominate a child, you can fill out a form and submit it to a school resource officer or mail it in.
For more information on the program, click here.
