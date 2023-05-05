SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Firefighters in Sarasota helped out a kitten that was stuck in the engine compartment of a vehicle on Friday.

Sarasota County Fire Department crews said they were returning from a call when they were flagged down on Lockwood Ridge Road.

Lt. Van Fleet and Firefighter/Paramedic Burns said they stopped to help and learned a kitten was stuck in the engine compartment of a vehicle.

The crew searched the entire underside of the car and finally found the kitten.

The kitten was then safely taken into the hands of animal services.