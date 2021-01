SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota County Fire Department responded to a fire at Kirby’s Sports Bar Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the restaurant at 2460 Stickney Point Road around 1:08 p.m. and found the building on fire. It was evacuated as a precaution and at around 1:15, the fire escalated to second-alarm status.

At the time of call there were no injuries, but the scene was still very active.