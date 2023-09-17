SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota police officer ran into a man turning 101 years old.

Sergeant Schafer, with Sarasota Police Department, met Joe Jennings, a man dedicated to serving our country.

According to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Jennings served in the Second World War as a radioman on a seaplane that sank a German submarine. He also was in the Air Force and in the Pentagon, serving as a member of the Defense Intelligence Agency.

As to Jennings’s secret to living a long life? Keep moving.

Joe Jennings’s birthday celebration. (Sarasota Police Department)

The Chobanian & Aveidisian School of Medicine looked at the number of U.S. citizens living past the age of 100.

According to their research, there are 5,113 people in Florida over the age of 100. Per 10,000 citizens, there is an average of 2.4 centenarians.

The population of Floridians aged 90-99 is 170,591.

The state with the highest number of centenarians is California at a whopping 8,012 people. The state with the least amount of people over the age of 100 is Alaska with only 52 people.