Kayaker in Venice rescues woman trapped overnight in submerged vehicle

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – A kayaker who went for a morning paddle ended up rescuing a woman who had been trapped inside a submerged vehicle overnight.

Venice police said the woman got stuck on the Higel Boat Ramp around 10 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Police say the kayaker saw the vehicle the next morning and called 911, then he got the woman out of the SUV.

Paramedics responded and both the woman and the driver were treated. It’s unclear if both the woman and the kayaker were taken to the hospital, but police said they are both in stable condition.

“We are pleased to see a happy ending to such a potentially tragic situation,” the agency said in a post on Facebook.

