Jury finds Luke Fleming guilty of 1999 Sarasota murder

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Luke Fleming, the man charged in connection with the 1999 homicide of Deborah Dalzell, was today convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Detectives arrested Fleming in September 2018 after DNA left behind at the nearly 20-year-old crime scene was utilized to create a suspect profile predicting the suspect’s ancestry, eye color, hair color, skin color, and more.

Detectives were able to create a new composite for what the suspect may have looked like at the time of Dalzell’s death.

Detectives say, Fleming, who was 20 years old at the time of the murder lived within walking distance of Dalzell’s home. After comparing DNA sample’s from the scene and Fleming a match was made.

Fleming was found guilty of first-degree murder and sexual assault with a weapon. He will receive two life sentences in prison.

“What is most meaningful about today’s outcome is the justice it brings to Deborah’s family,” commented Sheriff Tom Knight. “After two decades of searching for answers, I hope this verdict brings them the peace and resolution they deserve. As for the DNA evidence used in this investigation, it speaks volumes about law enforcement capabilities in the modern world. Those criminals who have escaped the system might want to start looking over their shoulders. This technology will only grow in its efficiency and usefulness in solving crimes. Great work by all involved.”