SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A judge expected to hear the lawsuit between the family of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie ordered a last-minute “Case Management Conference” Wednesday.

The conference will serve the purpose of updating the public on the expected timeline of the suit. The judge is expected to hold the conference in Sarasota County Court at 10 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.