SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A judge decided to extend a Risk Protection Order against a 12-year-old boy who was accused of threatening a local school and teachers last month.

For one Sarasota County Schools parent, the decision brought some relief.

“There’s been a lot of scare going on and everybody’s just been on high alert,” said Sarah Hollibaugh, an SCS parent.

Concerns started after deputies conducted a threat assessment at the child’s home requested by SCS police officers.

At the home, detectives report they discovered maps belonging to the child that included the words “destroy” and “eliminated” next to the names of two teachers at Lakeview Elementary School.

The maps also included markings of where the school’s security cameras are. However, the child told detectives he didn’t mean any harm and was simply planning a prank with his younger sister.

Detectives say their concerns grew when they found multiple unsecured firearms in the child’s home.

“We believe that the respondent poses significant danger of causing personal injury by having a firearm or any ammunition in the respondent’s custody or control,” Detective Hayden Gallof with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said.

A Pediatric Neuropsychologist testified that the boy has ADHD and doesn’t pose a risk of harming himself or others.

8 On Your Side spoke to the child’s attorney, Justin Drach, following the ruling.

“The only person that can’t possess firearms or ammunition or purchase firearms or ammunition for the 12 months is a 12-year-old boy,” Drach said.