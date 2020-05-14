Jogger critically injured by Sarasota County work truck

Breaking News
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A jogger was critically injured by a Sarasota County work truck on Wednesday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the pickup truck was driven by a 68-year-old man who was traveling east in the left lane on Bahia Vista Street, west of Witmarsum Boulevard.

FHP reports the driver said he saw eastbound traffic approaching fast as he was trying to make a U-turn at the intersection.

The driver made the U-turn in a fast manner.

The jogger, a 35-year-old woman, was crossing Witmarsum Boulevard in the crosswalk.

The driver of the truck failed to stop and the front right corner of the vehicle hit the woman.

The driver continued, dragging the woman 60 feet.

The woman was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

