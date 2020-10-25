Ivanka Trump to hold ‘Make America Great Again!’ campaign event in Sarasota on Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. campaign group announced Saturday Ivanka Trump will be stopping in Sarasota on Tuesday to campaign.
The event will take place at Nathan Benderson Park, located at 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, at 1:30 p.m.
Doors open at noon for general admission.
Later that day, Ivanka will held to Miami to hold another “Make America Great Again!” event.
Her events will take place just one week before Election Day.
