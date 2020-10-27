Ivanka Trump headlines ‘Make America Great Again’ rally in Sarasota

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – With just one week to go until Election Day, both presidential campaigns are honing in on Florida. With 29 electoral votes on the line, the Sunshine State is one of the biggest battleground states in the nation.

President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump made a stop in Sarasota on Tuesday afternoon, headlining a “Make America Great Again” rally at Nathan Benderson Park. She spent about half an hour on stage Tuesday afternoon and highlighted her father’s accomplishments over the last four years.

“In less than four years, President Trump has rebuilt the United States military, secured our borders, defeated the Isis caliphate, fostered peace in the Middle East, delivered historic tax and regulatory cuts, fixed our broken trade deals and brought jobs back to America and back to Florida,” Ivanka Trump said. “Donald Trump has done more for Florida in 47 months than Joe Biden did in 47 years.”

Organizers tell us more than 2,000 people attended the rally.

“The economy is awesome with President Trump,” a supporter named Medy said.

“He accomplished so many things and we just love him,” supporter Tiaute Henly added.

Recent polls show seniors leaning toward former Vice President Joe Biden. We’ve heard from several in Sarasota and Manatee counties who are not happy with how President Trump handled the coronavirus pandemic.

8 On Your Side brought some of those concerns to former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“I think you look at the actions that the administration took that probably saved millions of lives – putting in travel restrictions that really helped I think protect a lot of Americans. There are a lot of things I know about the president. I spent almost every single day with him for two and a half years. This is a person who loves this country and loves the people of this country and will do any and everything he can to protect them and make their lives better,” she said. “He focused very heavily on protecting both lives and livelihoods which was vital to our country and its survival and I think he has really tried to focus on finding the right balance between both.”

About two hours away in Orlando, former President Barack Obama held a drive-in rally to campaign for his former Vice President Joe Biden. Obama was also in Miami for a rally on Saturday.

Later this week, Joe Biden will be making the trip to Florida. He is set to visit Broward County and Tampa on Thursday. No other details about his visit have been released at this time.

President Trump will attend rallies in Michigan, Nebraska, Wisconsin, and Arizona this week.

