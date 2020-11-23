‘It’s an absolute tragedy’: Principal remembers 10-year-old killed in Sarasota boating accident

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The community is mourning the loss of a young boy killed in a boating accident over the weekend. 10-year-old Ethan Isaacs was at sailing practice with Sarasota Youth Sailing’s Green Fleet when the incident happened Saturday.

The young boy was a sixth-grade student at Pine View School for the Gifted in Osprey. His older brother is also a student there, according to the school’s principal.

Principal Dr. Stephen Covert tells 8 On Your Side the young boy had a bright future ahead.

“Ethan was an amazing young man, a life full of promise, brilliant, inquisitive, and very talented. This tragic sailing incident has hit our Pine View family deeply, and our sincerest condolences go out to Ethan’s family and friends for this horrible loss,” said Dr. Covert.

Dr. Covert says the 10-year-old was passionate about science. He won the school’s STEM Fair last year and advanced to the district competition.

The principal says he spoke with Isaac’s mother over the weekend expressing his deepest condolences and support.

“It is very very difficult. A family when they lose their child, that’s just incomprehensible losing a child. The best thing we can do is let them know we are here for them, we are here to support them and make sure we provide those networks and support for other students,” said the principal.

There were additional counselors and support staff at Pine View School Monday for both in-person and remote learners.

“As we approach this Thanksgiving break, cherish the ones that you love… your family, give them hugs and cherish every moment that you have with them and make the most of every opportunity that you have. You just never know. Hug your children. Keep them close,” said Dr. Covert.

The sailing accident has left countless in the community speechless.

“My absolute condolences to the family. There are literally no words to say right now with this tragedy. My thoughts and prayers along with everyone here… It is just so unfortunate,” said Sarasota Sailing Squadron member Scott Sensenbrenner.

Sarasota Youth Sailing published this statement following the incident:

Sarasota Youth Sailing offers our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family of the Green Fleet Sailor who was involved in Saturday’s tragedy. This sailor was one of our new and amazing team members and a beloved member of our program, as is his entire family. This is a tragedy for the entire family, the sailor’s friends, schoolmates, and all those who knew, loved and sailed with him. Sarasota Youth Sailing is supporting all individuals involved as they process yesterday’s event.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the incident. A spokesperson sent 8 On Your Side this statement Monday evening.