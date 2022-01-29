Investigation underway after man hospitalized for gunshot wound in Sarasota

Police at the scene of a shooting on North Washington Boulevard (Courtesy: Sarasota Police Department)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was hospitalized in Sarasota after being shot early Saturday morning, according to police.

Sarasota police said the shooting happened on North Washington Boulevard just before 7 a.m.

Officers said they found a man seriously injured from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The department said multiple people are being questioned by detectives. However, the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident.

If you know anything about the shooting, call Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070.