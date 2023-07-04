SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened at a vacation rental home on Sunday.

Deputies responded to a home in the Gulf Gate Neighborhood, located in the 6500 Block of Colonial Drive, at 2:13 a.m.

According to a report from SNN-TV, a family on vacation awoke to someone on the lanai allegedly trying to break into the home. One of the family members reported shooting the intruder because they felt threatened.

“All parties involved are accounted for and there is no threat to the public at this time,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a release on Sunday.

As of Monday afternoon, the alleged intruder remained in critical condition at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.