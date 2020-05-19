‘If you don’t test people, you don’t know they’re positive’: Families question COVID-19 outbreak response at Sarasota nursing home

SARASOTA COUNTY (WFLA) – Tarpon Point Nursing and Rehab Center has more active COVID-19 cases than any other facility in Sarasota County. The latest state data shows 57 cases between residents and staff.

8 On Your Side confirmed the outbreak of around 45 new cases last week before the state released the updated numbers. Since then, several families with loved ones at the facility have contacted our newsroom.

Rebecca Crane is a registered nurse in our area. Her mother was a resident at Tarpon Point’s 120-bed facility for about a year. She and her sister made regular visits there about three times a week.

“We were part of that big family and all of a sudden we were just dropped, it was heartbreaking,” said Crane.

Crane’s 89-year-old mother was one of the first at Tarpon Point to test positive for COVID-19 on April 26. Crane pushed to have her mom tested the week before.

“For the next three weeks, I got very very little information,” said Crane.

She called Tarpon Point dozens of times to get updates on her mother’s condition and only received two or three calls back.

“They said ‘your mom is not the only one who is sick,'” said Crane.

As someone who works in healthcare, Crane says she couldn’t believe her ears.

“I would never do that. I didn’t feel the empathy and if I didn’t feel it, I wondered if my mom felt some…and I did question that,” said Crane.

The registered nurse was one of several families to contact 8 On Your Side. She wanted to share her story in hopes of helping others in a similar situation.

“I don’t want places like Tarpon Point to be able to say ‘we are too busy’. We need to know, families need to know, they need to be aware of what is going on,” said Crane.

The registered nurse also wanted to address the stigma she feels is associated with coronavirus, especially in nursing homes.

“The director of nursing called me that Sunday night 3 and a half weeks ago to say, ‘yes, your mother is positive, but she’s the first one.. she’s the only one here…we haven’t had a resident that is positive’, which I later found out from the county health department was not the truth. I told her, ‘it is not a sin to have a COVID patient’, because I got the feeling that it was wrong,” explained Crane.

She feels the stigma connected to the virus in nursing homes is keeping facilities from being transparent.

“If you don’t test people, you don’t know they’re positive,” said Crane. Then you can say, ‘we don’t have any positive patients, residents or staff’ if you don’t test them. You can say that and maybe that earns you a gold star, but it does not earn you a gold star, honesty does,” continued Crane.

The entire facility was tested about two weeks ago, but several families have told 8 On Your Side they have been pushing for mass testing since about a month ago.

“If there was more testing and it was OK to test people, that might have saved lives,” said Crane.

8 On Your Side was outside the Tarpon Point facility for hours Tuesday. During that time, we saw first responders wheel three patients out of the nursing home. Sarasota County officials say they were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Doctors Hospital but could not say whether the medical calls were related to COVID-19 due to HIPAA rules.

8 On Your Side has sent a list of questions to management at Tarpon Point. We are being told to refer to this statement we received last week:

We appreciate your interest to report on the current COVID-19 activity at Tarpon Point Nursing and Rehabilitation, however, this continues to be a very fluid situation. We are continuing to work closely with Local, State and Federal agencies to deal with this ever-changing situation. At this point, all residents and active staff members have been tested for the virus.

Tarpon Point’s dedicated health care professionals have implemented protocols to isolate those residents and staff that have tested positive for the virus from the general population. The facility has dedicated various wings of the facility solely to treat the COVID positive residents, implemented extensive cleaning procedures, and contained the remaining residents in their rooms. The facility has been in contact with resident family members to apprise them of the situation.

Tarpon Point is proud of their dedicated staff and their efforts to halt the progress of this virus and would like to express our deepest sympathies to those families or residents lost and affected by the virus at Tarpon Point. Tarpon Point, in coordination with State and Federal Officials, will continue to fight for the health and safety of our residents and staff during these trying times.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: