LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WFLA) — A 4-year-old boy is recovering at home after being attacked by a dog in Lakewood Ranch.

The incident occurred Thursday morning in a driveway on Skip Jack Loop.

The child’s mother, Sharifa Wright said she was inside her home when she heard screaming outside. She knew her daughter was about to drop her brother off at school.

“I heard screaming, mommy, mommy,” Wright said. “So I ran outside and I see this big dog that I never seen before in my life.”

She says her neighbor was trying to pull the dog off her son, Ayden. The neighbor was able to separate the dog and the child, but it was too late. Ayden had scratches on his face and a deep wound on his lip.

Wright says she grabbed her son, hopped in the car and rushed to the hospital.

“My main concern was Ayden,” Wright says. “He was on his way to school, and this happens.”

Ayden now has two dozens stitches on his face. As he starts to heal, Wright is left wondering what happens with the dog.

According to the report from Manatee County Animal Services, the dog’s owner, Eugene Lucero, had left the animal to stay with his in-laws, who live in Lakewood Ranch.

His father-in-law said they were about to take the dog with the walk, but before they could put it on a leash, it went over to their neighbor’s home. Then they heard screaming. They rushed to the driveway and pulled the dog off the child.

The dog is now in a 10-day quarantine at Lucero’s home in Myakka City.

“The dog is up to date on her rabies vax, and I gave notice to Mr. Lucero for a dog bite, dog at large, and dog acting aggressive,” an officer wrote in the report. ” Mr. Lucero also was advised of the HQA and signed it.

According to the report, the dog is an English bulldog or bulldog mix.

“I will follow up with citations and the affidavit,” the officer added. “No further action taken.

“I’m very upset,” Wright said. “I have nothing against animals, I’m not like that, but at the end of the day, this is my kid and I’m pretty sure if it was anybody else’s, I’m not a bad person, but I believe the dog should be euthanized.”