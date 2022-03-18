CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An Englewood woman was arrested Thursday night after deputies say she drove drunk and recklessly on St. Patrick’s Day.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Suzanne Murray, 58, blew through a stop sign, ran several vehicles off the road, and hopped a curb.

Witnesses told deputies she continued driving with several popped tires, scattering pieces of her front end throughout the Access Road in Englewood.

When deputies caught up with her Murray told deputies that she “didn’t even hurt anyone” several times while being transported to jail.

Deputies did not list what her BAC was at the time of the arrest.

Murray currently does not have a bond amount listed. She faces a charge of driving under the influence.