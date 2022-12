VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said it is responding to a deadly crash that has closed part of I-75 in Venice.

According to the sheriff’s office, the crash happened at 9:48 a.m. Saturday on the northbound lanes of I-75 at Jacaranda Boulevard.

So far, at least one fatality has been confirmed. The Florida Highway Patrol is also at the scene.

Drivers were asked to find alternate routes as first responders investigate the crash.