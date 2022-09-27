SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Sarasota County for Hurricane Ian. This list will be updated as new information becomes available.
Shelters/Evacuation Centers
- Atwater Elementary School – 4701 Huntsville Ave, North Port, FL 34288
- Booker High School – 3201 N Orange Ave, Sarasota, FL 34234
- Brookside Middle School – 3636 S Shade Ave, Sarasota, FL 34239
- Fruitville Elementary School – 601 Honore Ave, Sarasota, FL 34232
- Gulf Gate Elementary School – 6500 S Lockwood Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34231
- Heron Creek Middle School – 6501 W Price Blvd, North Port, FL 34291
- North Port High School – 6400 W Price Blvd, North Port, FL 34291
- Phillippi Shores Elementary School – 4747 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34231
- Riverview High School – 1 Ram Way, Sarasota, FL 34231
- Southside Elementary School – 1901 Webber St, Sarasota, FL 34239
- Taylor Ranch Elementary School – 2500 Taylor Ranch Trail, Venice, FL 34293
- Woodland Middle School – 2700 Panacea Blvd, North Port, FL 34289
Evacuation Zones
- The Sarasota County Government is calling for evacuation of Level A, B, and C areas as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida.
Community Resources
Contacts
- Register for Sarasota County emergency alerts here to stay in the know
- Call Sarasota County Public Safety: 941-861-5000 or Dial 311