SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Sarasota County for Hurricane Ian. This list will be updated as new information becomes available.

Shelters/Evacuation Centers

Atwater Elementary School – 4701 Huntsville Ave, North Port, FL 34288

– 4701 Huntsville Ave, North Port, FL 34288 Booker High School – 3201 N Orange Ave, Sarasota, FL 34234

– 3201 N Orange Ave, Sarasota, FL 34234 Brookside Middle School – 3636 S Shade Ave, Sarasota, FL 34239

– 3636 S Shade Ave, Sarasota, FL 34239 Fruitville Elementary School – 601 Honore Ave, Sarasota, FL 34232

– 601 Honore Ave, Sarasota, FL 34232 Gulf Gate Elementary School – 6500 S Lockwood Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34231

– 6500 S Lockwood Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34231 Heron Creek Middle School – 6501 W Price Blvd, North Port, FL 34291

– 6501 W Price Blvd, North Port, FL 34291 North Port High School – 6400 W Price Blvd, North Port, FL 34291

– 6400 W Price Blvd, North Port, FL 34291 Phillippi Shores Elementary School – 4747 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34231

– 4747 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34231 Riverview High School – 1 Ram Way, Sarasota, FL 34231

– 1 Ram Way, Sarasota, FL 34231 Southside Elementary School – 1901 Webber St, Sarasota, FL 34239

– 1901 Webber St, Sarasota, FL 34239 Taylor Ranch Elementary School – 2500 Taylor Ranch Trail, Venice, FL 34293

– 2500 Taylor Ranch Trail, Venice, FL 34293 Woodland Middle School – 2700 Panacea Blvd, North Port, FL 34289

The Sarasota County Government is calling for evacuation of Level A, B, and C areas as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida.

Community Resources

Contacts