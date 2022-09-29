SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota Bradenton International Airport was heavily damaged Wednesday after Hurricane Ian moved across Florida.

News Channel 8 reporter Mahsa Saeidi went to the airport and saw heavy roof damage. What appeared to be a roof lining was dangling outside the ticketing area.

Pieces of the ceiling were scattered across the inside of the airport. There was also some slight flooding inside the airport due to the roof damage.

Hurricane Ian made landfall as a powerful Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday afternoon. As of midnight, the storm has decreased in strength and is now a Category 1 hurricane.

Tracking Hurricane Ian

>> Latest updates on Hurricane Ian

>> Live Max Defender 8 radar

>> Tampa Bay evacuations

>> Find your evacuation zone

>> Max Defender 8 Hurricane Guide

>> School closures

>> Where to find sandbags

>> Closures and cancellations

>> Download the Max Defender 8 app