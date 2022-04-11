VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — A sizable three-legged alligator caused some traffic trouble in Venice after it decided it just had to cross a busy street Thursday.

Video taken by Daniel Kaufman showed the gator shuffling toward his box truck, blocking traffic as it moved.

“Look at this beast!” Kaufman said. “It’s like a 10-footer.”

The gator, which was missing its front right foot, eventually sped up and went under Kaufman’s truck.

“Holy cow. He’s going under my truck, it’s official,” Kaufman said as the gator shook the vehicle.

The gator then emerged from under the truck as it continued its journey.