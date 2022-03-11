How gas prices have changed in North Port in the last week

National average gas prices continue to climb as the global oil market responds to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice, FL metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are as of March 10.

The average price per gallon rose 8 cents on Wednesday, March 9, to a new record of $4.25, according to AAA. Records are being set daily: Tuesday’s $4.17 per-gallon average broke a longstanding record of $4.114 per gallon from 2008.

Sanctions levied by the U.S. and the European Union have hindered Russia’s ability to sell crude oil, which is a major determinant of gas prices. While just 3% of  America’s crude oil consumption comes from Russia, global volatility is contributing to rising prices in markets around the world.North Port by the numbers
– Current price: $4.36
— State average: $4.35
– Week change: +$0.76 (+21.0%)
– Year change: +$1.52 (+53.4%)
– Historical expensive gas price: $4.36 (3/10/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas
#1. San Rafael, CA: $5.91
#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.88
#3. San Francisco, CA: $5.83

Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. St. Joseph, MO: $3.72
#2. Joplin, MO: $3.73
#3. Amarillo, TX: $3.74

