House fire causes road closure in Nokomis

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and Sarasota County Fire Department are currently working to put out a house fire that is causing road closure.

The sheriff’s office said the fire took place in the 2500 block of Casey Key Road around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday in Nokomis. Residents of the home and neighboring residents are safe and have been evacuated from their homes.

Deputies say the 2300 block to 2700 block of Casey Key Road will be shut down while an investigation is done on the fire.

Please check back for the latest updates.