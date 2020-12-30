LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

House fire causes road closure in Nokomis

Sarasota County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and Sarasota County Fire Department are currently working to put out a house fire that is causing road closure.

The sheriff’s office said the fire took place in the 2500 block of Casey Key Road around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday in Nokomis. Residents of the home and neighboring residents are safe and have been evacuated from their homes.

Deputies say the 2300 block to 2700 block of Casey Key Road will be shut down while an investigation is done on the fire.

Please check back for the latest updates.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss