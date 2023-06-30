SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you enjoy treasure hunts, you might want to check out Hot Bins’ newest location in Sarasota.

The store buys overstock or returned items from Amazon, Target and Costco and sells them out of bins for shoppers to sort through and score deals.

The bins are filled with electronics, appliances and other merchandise. On Fridays, all items sell for $12. Prices go down by two dollars each day.

“We end off with two dollar Wednesday, and Thursdays we are closed for a full-on restock of the store,” store manager, Hana Ajak told SNN.

The Sarasota location is located at 935 North Beneva Road suite 802. There are five other locations in Florida, including one on Busch Boulevard in Tampa.

“It’s like a treasure hunt to find something really cool,” said shopper Ellerie Hamner. “It’s also perfect for gifts, you know, it’s a perfect secret Santa idea.”

If you want to see what’s inside a box before you buy it, there is a station where customers can have boxes opened before making their decision.

Items that aren’t purchased are either donated or kept at the store, SNN reported.

Hot Bins said customers have reported finding Apple watches and Beats headphones.

The Sarasota location is open Friday to Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.