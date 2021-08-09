Homeless man stabbed, beaten over $40, North Port police say

Sarasota County

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — North Port police arrested a man Friday after he and two others allegedly attacked a homeless man over $40, court documents say.

Police said the incident happened the night of July 31 at Veteran’s Park. The victim told officers three men exited a gray Crown Victoria and a small black vehicle, yelled at him to “give John the money,” and attacked him when the victim said he didn’t have any.

The victim suffered a stab wound in the upper shoulder and bleeding eye as a result.

Thanks to witness and victim statements, officers identified one suspect as John Uzzardi, 57, of North Port.

So far, Uzzardi has been charged with attempted armed robbery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, but police are looking to arrest the other two suspects who are described as two white men with black hair.

