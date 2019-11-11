High levels of red tide found in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – High concentrations of red tide were observed in Sarasota County waters, according to state fish and wildlife officials.

The FWC released red tide update on Friday and it shows the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was observed in several counties in southwest Florida.

Water samples revealed background to very low concentrations of red tide in and offshore of Pinellas County.

The organism was found in background to high concentrations in Sarasota County waters. The FWC says seven samples from Sarasota contained high concentrations – or greater than 1 million cells per liter.

The high concentrations of red tide were found near Venice Beach and Caspersen Beach. Medium concentrations of the organism were found in samples taken near Nokomis Beach, the Venice Jetty and Service Club Park.

FWC officials say they received reports of respiratory irritation this past week in Sarasota. Fish kill reports were also received in the area.

Red tide was also found in Charlotte County, Lee County and Collier County.

