TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Attorneys for Gabby Petito’s family have released a list of witnesses they plan to call in the civil trial against Brian Laundrie’s parents and their attorney, Steven Bertolino.

The list, which was submitted Tuesday in a court filing, includes various people close to the case, including reporters who covered the story. The list also includes FBI agents, detectives, and other attorneys.

The civil trial is scheduled to begin in May 2024.

Here’s who the family is expected to call as witnesses from the five-page court document:

Joseph Petito

Nichole Schmidt

Tara Petito

James Schmidt

Christopher Laundrie

Roberta Laundrie

Steven Bertolino

Sean Norton (Joseph Petito friend)

Steven Petito (Joseph Petito brother)

Rose Davis (Gabby Petito friend)

Jackie Campagna (Nichole Schmidt friend)

Craig Campagna (Jackie Campagna husband and Suffolk County, New York, police officer)

Flora Rocco (Nichole Schmidt friend, Gabby Petito godmother)

Richard Stafford (Petito family former counsel)

Trina Laughlin (Joseph Petito counselor)

Georgia Koutouzis (Nichole Schmidt counselor)

Paul Best (Joseph Petito Fox News contact)

Mike Ruiz (Fox News digital reporter)

Brian Entin (NewsNation Senior National Correspondent

Any news reporter who interviewed, emailed, texted or tweeted with Steven Bertolino regarding Gabby, Brian Christopher and Roberta

Any media reporter who published stories, covered or with information regarding the investigation Gabby’s death and sources of publicly available information

Chris Harper (FBI Agent)

Bryan Gee (FBI Agent)

Loretta Bush (FBI Agent – Sarasota)

Representatives of the FBI

Record custodian for the FBI

Detective Tracey Barry (Suffolk County Police Department)

Chief Todd Garrison (North Port Police Department)

Detective James Keller (North Port Police Department)

Representatives of the North Port Police Department

Record custodian for the North Port Police Department

Grand Teton Search and Rescue Team

Law enforcement personnel and employees of other law enforcement agencies in Florida, New York and Wyoming that have information regarding Gabby’s death

Brent Blue (Teton County Coroner)

Records Custodian for AT&T

Devon Petersen (Fleener Petersen Law)

Tom Fleener (Fleener Petersen Law)

David J. Joffee (The Law Firm of Joffe Law)

Professor Roy. D Simon (Legal Ethics Advisor to lawyers)

Any and all persons identified on the witness lists of the parties

Any and all records custodians for records provided by parties and third parties

Any and all persons identified during discovery, including pleadings and/or responses to discovery requests, including interrogatories, responses to requests for production, responses to request for admission, depositions and/or records produced in accordance with subpoenas issued in the case

Any and all persons whose depositions have been taken or will be taken

Any and all individuals to authenticate interpret, identify and/or introduce any and all exhibits

Any necessary rebuttal witnesses

Impeachment witnesses as necessary

The filing also says the Petitos can call additional witnesses as necessary, including witnesses named by the Laundries.

The Petito family accuses the Laundries and Bertolino of knowing Gabby was dead and where her body was located when they issued a statement with “hope that Gabrielle Petito would be ‘reunited’ with her family,” according to documents.

Petito was found dead Sept. 19, 2021 in Grand Teton National Forest in Wyoming. Brian Laundrie took is own life in late October 2021.