Hepatitis A case reported at Sarasota P.F. Chang’s

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota has identified a positive case of hepatitis A in a food service worker at a P.F. Chang’s.

The employee at the 766 South Osprey location may have exposed patrons between Nov. 6 to Nov. 17.

People who consumed food or beverage from the restaurant from Nov. 6-17 may have been exposed to the virus and should monitor for symptoms of the infection.

The symptoms include sudden onset of abdominal discomfort, dark urine, fever, diarrhea and yellow skin and eyes (jaundice).

DOH – Sarasota is offering the hepatitis A vaccine for free at the Sarasota, and North Port Immunization Clinics.

The DOH Sarasota location will be opened from:

Monday, Wednesday, Thursdays: 8 – 11a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Tuesdays: 8 – 11 a.m.

Fridays: 8 – 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

The DOH North Port location will be opened from:

Monday, Wednesday, Thursdays: 8 – 11:30 a.m. and 1p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Tuesdays: 8 – 11:30 a.m.

Fridays: 8 – 11:30 a.m. and 1 – 4 p.m.

Those with specific questions about exposure to hepatitis A at P.F. Chang’s can call (941) 861-2873 to reach the DOH-Sarasota Epidemiology staff.