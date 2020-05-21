Helping restaurants: Sarasota to close 2 downtown streets for outdoor seating

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – To help restaurants recover from the current economic crisis, the City of Sarasota will temporarily close their downtown streets to give them more space to safely serve their customers, according to a press release.

The city will close streets in two areas this weekend to allow for expanded outdoor seating.

The closures will begin at 4 p.m. Friday and on 4 p.m. Saturday, and all day Sunday and Monday in the 1300 block of Main Street (Palm Avenue to Miramar Court) and on State Street from the State Street Garage to Lemon Avenue.

The city is encouraging all residents to wear protective masks in public, and said signage will be placed in both areas to remind patrons of safe social distancing practices.

“We’re doing everything we can to help our local business community quickly get back on its feet and adapt to these unprecedented challenges,” said City Manager Tom Barwin. “We’re taking the opportunity to experiment with street closures, and we encourage the public to shop and dine locally and enjoy our beautiful downtown in a safe and responsible way this holiday weekend.”

