VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — A helicopter pilot was rushed to the hospital after crashing at Venice Municipal Airport on Saturday.

According to a release from the City of Venice, police and fire officials responded to the airport at 11:30 a.m. They found a small helicopter had crashed into the fence between the airport and the festival grounds.

The male pilot was the sole occupant of the helicopter. He was air-lifted to the hospital with serious, but non life-threatening injuries.

No one on the ground was hurt and there were no events taking place at the festival grounds at the time of the crash.

Police investigators are documenting the crash site and airport managers have notified the Federal Aviation Administration.