Heightened security at Sarasota school after shooting threat

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An alarming note found in a bathroom has prompted extra security at a Sarasota County school.

The message warns of a shooting that will take place on Wednesday the 18th but did not elaborate on what month.

Pine View School consistently ranks as one of the best high schools in the country, but as students arrived at school for midterms on Wednesday, they were greeted with the flashing lights of a patrol car.

The threatening message was discovered on a bathroom wall on Dec. 2. Officials say it read, “Shooting up the school on Wednesday the 18th.”

“It’s definitely scary to think about having something so close to the school,” said Pine View student David Howard.

Officials believe the note was written before Thanksgiving break.

School administrators immediately notified parents and additional police officers have been brought to the campus this week.

Administrators point out that midterms are being held on Dec. 18. In a statement, a spokesperson said in part, “Unfortunately, students will make a threat to get out of going to school, taking a test or going to class.”

Officials stress they’re taking this seriously and Pine View School is as safe as it possibly can be.

“In addition to be a principal, I’m also a Pine View dad. I have four students myself. They will be at school with me, we are safe, and we have great things going on in every classroom. So it’s a regular day just with heightened security and safety,” said Pine View Principal, Dr. Stephen Covert.

Officials continue to investigate this case, and they’re hopeful students will be able to finish their assignments before the holiday break.

