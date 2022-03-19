SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Unsubstantiated threats of a shooting at the Sarasota County Fair have led to increased police presence one year after a shooting at the same fairgrounds.

“It’s 2022. It’s time to grow up,” said Austin Barnes, of Sarasota.

Barnes said he heard about the threats before he decided to visit the fairgrounds Saturday night.

“I’m still going to have a good time at the fair. It’s my day off from work,” he said.

Sarasota police said it received reports of an unsubstantiated threat involving a group of people from Manatee County using “Orbeez” guns to shoot three specific people at the fair Saturday night.

The guns fire soft-gel, pellet projectiles, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

“The use of these items has recently gained popularity on social media and while they are considered to be a toy, they could cause injury,” wrote Officer Jason Frank in a press release.

“What you’re going to do is gonna end up injuring someone and end up going to prison, Barnes said. “If that’s your lifestyle, go somewhere else and do that. Don’t ruin it for everyone.”

Sarasota police have increased staffing at the fair for the night and requested the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office drone unit for assistance.

This comes one year after authorities said a 15-year old shot a teenager at the same fair.

“I think it’s good that there’s like, obviously, more police presence around to make sure that obviously any threat made is taken seriously. But I’m not too worried about being at the fair at all,” said Colby Masi, of Sarasota.

Police say the alleged threats are not random and involve three targeted people, not the fair itself.

Along with law enforcement, the fair has private security, which has been notified of the situation.