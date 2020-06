SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A portion of Casey Key Road in Sarasota County is closed after heavy surf was breaking over the road, causing damage.

According to the sheriff’s office, Casey Key is closed from the 700 block to the 500 block.

(Sarasota County Emergency Services)

Deputies responded to the 700 block after reports of the surf causing erosion that was undermining the road.

A timeframe for the repairs is not yet available.