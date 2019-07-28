HashtagLunchBag Tampa chapter helps those in need in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (SNN) – The national movement #HashtagLunchBag has come down to Sarasota to help the less fortunate.

Volunteers gave up their Saturday morning to give people in need lunch bags complete with messages of love.

Ariana Siller is the co-organizer of #HashtagLunchBag Tampa Bay. She said this may be a small gesture to some but it helps tremendously to those living on the streets.

“Just getting exposure to our community of the other people in our community that really could use our assistance in many ways,” Siller said.

Samantha Ponzillo has volunteered with the Tampa Bay chapter, but once moving to Sarasota she noticed the Suncoast didn’t have a chapter of their own.

“The first thing I noticed when I moved here last year was the insane amount of homeless people, and I am a bleeding heart from New York and I would always give anything I could when I had time to help others,” Ponzillo said.

A total of 120 bags filled with ham and cheese sandwiches, water and cookies for dessert were distributed along downtown Sarasota. Each bag also contained a handwritten message of hope.