NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — North Port police have made an arrest in a homicide that happened days before Hurricane Ian, according to a Friday press release.

The North Port Police Department said officers were sent to investigate a homicide on South Haberland Boulevard on Sept. 26.

“Once on site, officers found a gruesome scene, with the victim bound and stabbed multiple times,” a police release said.

An arrest affidavit said that the victim was found with “approximately 38 stab wounds” to the head, torso, and groin. Police said the victim also had tape on her mouth and her hands bound behind her body.

Investigators learned the victim had been dating Michael Douglas, 53, of Port Charlotte before her death.

According to the arrest document, the victim’s daughter told police that Douglas pursued the victim while she was already in a relationship and was encouraging her to end it. The daughter also said the suspect had access to the house’s garage and outside areas.

Police said other documents showed that he was in the process of purchasing a home with the victim.

Douglas also showed his co-workers at PGT Industries, Inc. a picture of the victim and encouraged anyone to look at his “beautiful wife,” the affidavit said.

Investigators said DNA evidence gathered from a sexual assault kit done on the victim’s body showed Y-chromosome DNA on the victim’s body that matched Douglas’ DNA profile. A partial DNA match was also found from fingernail clippings, according to police.

Dashcam video obtained from an off-duty North Port police officer also showed a Jeep Grand Cherokee matching one belonging to Douglas parked down the street from the victim’s house at around 7:28 p.m. on Sept. 26 — over an hour before officers arrived at the murder scene.

“It is due to hard work and dedication from our agency, which will help our victim’s family find some sort of justice for this senseless and heinous crime,” North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said.

Douglas was arrested Thursday on a charge of first-degree premeditated murder and booked into the Sarasota County Jail.