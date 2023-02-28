SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Governor Ron DeSantis launched his new book at Sarasota County’s PGT Innovations warehouse in north Venice Tuesday. He was welcomed to the stage by a room full of his supporters, before speaking about his book and what readers can expect.

The book is titled “The Courage to be Free – Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival”. Supporters were given a free copy of the newly-released book upon entry to the book tour event Tuesday.

Photo: WFLA

Gov. DeSantis spoke for more than an hour in Venice, touching on numerous topics in the book including how he handled the COVID-19 pandemic, banning ‘vaccine passports’, keeping schools open, protecting parents’ rights, Florida’s economy and the state’s fast-growing population.

“People vote with their feet and they leave areas that are poorly governed, and they are coming to Florida because we have really been the citadel of freedom in this country,” Gov. DeSantis said.

The governor touted his “bold” leadership style and pointed to his election victory last year.

“We really across-the-board set records here, but we didn’t set it through timidity, we set it through boldness. People could see that if I told you I was going to do something, you could take that to the bank, I am going to do it and that is just the way it is You know where I stand and if I said, I would fight on an issue for you, then I would do it,” Gov. DeSantis said.

The governor said the book also discusses the Republican Party on the national level.

“One of the themes of the book is that part of the problem with the Republican Party has been the entrenched Republicans in D.C. are just out of touch with our desires, as voters here in Florida, and across the country,” DeSantis said.

He wrapped his speech with remarks many of his supporters believe is hinting at a run for the White House in 2024. Though he never formally mentioned the upcoming election.

“As proud as I am of everything that we have done so far, buckle your seatbelt, you are going to get a lot more, and it is going to be even better,” the governor said.

Florida’s new Democratic Party leader Nikki Fried held a news conference Tuesday where she described Tuesday’s book release as a ‘launching pad’ for DeSantis’s presidential campaign.

“DeSantis has taken away freedom and opportunity from everyone who doesn’t look like and sound like him. This is the real blueprint that Ron DeSantis has laid out, red meat for the MAGA base and policies that are hurting everyday working people,” Fried said. “As Ron DeSantis continues to take Florida down a path that is the wrong path, the country cannot afford for him to even be considered as a presidential contender. If Ron DeSantis takes his Florida blueprint to the national stage, his results in Florida tell you everything you need to know about what will happen every day. Hard-working Americans are the ones who stand to lose with DeSantis’ agenda,” she continued.

Following his appearance in Sarasota County Tuesday, Governor DeSantis continued his book tour in Leesburg, Florida.