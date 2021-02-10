Gov. DeSantis in Tampa Bay Wednesday for COVID-19 news conference

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference in Venice Wednesday, likely delivering an update on the COVID-19 vaccine supply in the state.

The governor said Tuesday that Walmart and Sam’s Club would begin administering COVID vaccines this week. He also announced that Publix is expanding its vaccination program, adding vaccination sites in Hillsborough, Sarasota, Manatee and Polk counties.

DeSantis will be speaking at the Venice Community Center in Sarasota County around 10:45 a.m.

