Gov. DeSantis directs Florida agencies to continue helping in Brian Laundrie search: ‘We need justice for Gabby Petito’

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling for justice for Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old North Port woman who mysteriously disappeared during a cross-country road trip with her fiancé.

The governor tweeted Tuesday about the ongoing investigation into Petito’s disappearance, as well as the search for her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Laundrie, who was reported missing last week, has been named a person of interest by police.

“At the request of @NorthPortPolice, @MyFWC law enforcement has been assisting in the search for Brian Laundrie,” Gov. DeSantis tweeted. “I have directed all state agencies under my purview to continue to assist federal & local law enforcement as they continue to search.”

The governor ended his tweet saying, “we need justice for Gabby Petito.”

A body believed to be Petito was found in Wyoming over the weekend. An autopsy is supposed to begin Tuesday to officially confirm the identity and determine the cause of death.