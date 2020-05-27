Good Samaritans describe conditions at Siesta Beach the day 10-year-old drowned

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Public beaches in Sarasota County reopened about one month ago. Since then, lifeguards have rescued 18 people from the water.

In addition to those rescues, two people drowned in the last week — a man trying to rescue another person on Turtle Beach and 10-year-old Irys Wright who was pulled out in a rip current.

The beautiful, turquoise water along the coast looks inviting, but has proven to be dangerous in the past several weeks.

“If anyone is out swimming in the ocean, then they need to be reminded how serious things could turn in just a matter of minutes,” said Heather Gentry.

Gentry and her sister Angie Holliday drove from Indiana to Florida over the weekend to surprise their mother for her birthday. During their time on the Suncoast, they visited Siesta Beach.

The sisters are being credited in helping recover 10-year-old Irys from the water Sunday.

“We were starting to walk back up to the shore to leave and we just heard a gentleman yelling ‘help, help’, said Holliday.

Once the sisters realized there was an emergency, they decided to step in and take action.

“I felt like I could do it and I was going to do it especially when they said she wasn’t breathing. I just, I don’t think I really thought a lot, I kind of just did,” said Holliday.

Holliday didn’t realize how quickly the current pulled her out past the buoys. She was holding Irys and doing chest compressions while trying to get her back to shore.

“I got to a point where I stopped swimming because I knew my energy was gone,” said Holliday.

The sisters tell 8 On Your Side they are both strong swimmers, but the conditions once they were out in the water trying to help had even them worried.

“I’ve never been afraid of the water. I’ve never had an experience that I felt afraid until that day,” said Gentry. “That day, in particular, we noticed it was even a green flag day and this happened. It’s just unimaginable,” said Holliday.

Even though Irys didn’t make it, her family is incredibly thankful for Gentry and Holliday.

“They tried and they did everything that they could to save her, and unfortunately it was just her time.” said Irys’s mother Parys Miller. “We can put her to rest and that may not have been possible without those people because her body could have very well been lost at sea,” continued Miller.

“We are not heroes by any means. I appreciate that and she does too, but I don’t like when people even say that because the end result was not what we wanted, and we just did whatever we could,” said Holliday.

The two families have been in contact.

“I told them yesterday that we had never met them, but they are a part of our family now and that we love them forever and we are so sorry that we just couldn’t do more,” said Holliday.

The sisters plan on getting tattoos of an iris flower in memory of the 10-year-old girl.

“We are just going to keep her close to our heart for the rest of our lives,” said Holliday.

