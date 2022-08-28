OSPREY, Fla. (WFLA) — The 13-year-old girl who was hit by a car while riding her bike in Sarasota County on August 16 passed away in the hospital on Sunday.

According to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol, the teenager was pronounced dead at All Children’s Hospital in Sarasota. The driver accused of hitting her, 65-year-old David Chang, was arrested by police in Jacksonville, Arkansas after a warrant was issued Sunday afternoon.

Chang was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death on top of his previous charges of leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and tampering with evidence.

The tampering with evidence charge came after Chang reportedly drove his car to an auto repair shop in Tampa, an hour away from his home and the site of the crash. A concerned Tampa resident tipped off police to the badly-damaged car, leading them to arrest Chang on August 17.

(via Florida Highway Patrol)

The 13-year-old victim’s name has not been released, but officials with Sarasota County Schools confirmed she was a student at Pine View School. The school sits less than a mile away from the site where the crash happened.

The Florida Highway Patrol said its traffic homicide and hit and run investigations sections are still investigating the crash.