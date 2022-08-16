SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 13-year-old girl was critically injured in a Sarasota County hit-and-run crash on Tuesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said a car was traveling westbound on East Bay Street near a school crosswalk that was marked with flashing yellow lights and yellow signage around 4:15 p.m.

FHP said the girl was riding her bike on the crosswalk when the dark silver car failed to stop and struck her.

The driver then fled the scene. Troopers said the car should have windshield and front-end damage.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers.