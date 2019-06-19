Gator gets stuck under car in Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Trappers were sent in to rescue a gator that got stuck under a man’s car in Osprey last week, WWSB reported.

Trevor Harding said his roommate returned home on Thursday night and told him “Bro, there’s a gator under your car.”

Harding said the 8-footer had wandered into his garage and went under his car, but couldn’t squeeze out from underneath the vehicle, so Harding called 911.

Trappers with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office responded and taped the gator’s mouth closed and put a jack under the back of the car. It took them about 30 minutes to get the reptile out from under the car.

Harding believes the gator came from one of several ponds surrounding the condominium complex where he lives.

