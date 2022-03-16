TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said a dog was fatally attacked by an alligator on the State College of Florida campus in Venice last week.

The incident occurred Wednesday, March 9 near a lake in front of the college.

A witness reported seeing the gator drag the 50-pound pit bull away near West Villages Parkway.

The report did not mention anything about the dog’s owner or say whether the animal was leashed. News Channel 8 reached out to the FWC for more details, but that information was not available.

The FWC sent an officer and a state-licensed trapper to the scene, and they removed two alligators from the area. One was 6 feet, 9 inches long, the other was 7 feet, 10 inches long, the report said.

An FWC official told WFLA their fate is unknown. When a state-licensed trapper removes an alligator, it becomes their property, and is often processed for its hide and meat, which compensates the trapper for their services. Sometimes they will be sold alive to an alligator farm or zoo, according to the FWC.

Relocating nuisance alligators is not a feasible option, since they almost always try to return to their capture site, and can create hazards in the process, the FWC said.

The FWC recommends keeping your pets on a short leash and away from bodies of water. Never feed an alligator and keep your distance if you see one. Be sure to swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours.

More information about the Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program is available on the FWC’s website.