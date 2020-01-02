Live Now
WATCH: Big Game Bound Week 18: NFL Wild Card Round

Gas leak prompts road closures, evacuations in Sarasota

Sarasota County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department are currently on the scene of a gas leak on Tamiami Trail.

Deputies say the leak is taking place in the 4100 block of South Tamiami Trail.

According to the fire department, surrounding buildings are being evacuated as a precaution and no injuries have been reported.

All northbound lanes of South Tamiami Trail at Worrington Street are currently closed for an unknown amount of time. If you are heading in that direction, please seek an alternative route.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss