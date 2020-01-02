Gas leak prompts road closures, evacuations in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department are currently on the scene of a gas leak on Tamiami Trail.

Deputies say the leak is taking place in the 4100 block of South Tamiami Trail.

According to the fire department, surrounding buildings are being evacuated as a precaution and no injuries have been reported.

All northbound lanes of South Tamiami Trail at Worrington Street are currently closed for an unknown amount of time. If you are heading in that direction, please seek an alternative route.

