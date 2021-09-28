Gabby Petito’s parents unveil new tattoos designed by daughter

You can find the latest on the investigation involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie here. Download the WFLA app for breaking news push alerts and sign up for breaking news email alerts.

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — Gabby Petito’s parents unveiled new tattoos on Tuesday that they say will allow them to carry their daughter with them everywhere they go.

Petito’s father Joe Petito, mother Nichole Schmidt, step-mother Tara Petito and step-father Jim Schmidt revealed their new ink during a Tuesday afternoon news conference in New York. It was their first time speaking publicly since Gabby Petito’s body was found in Wyoming.

All four parents got tattoos on their arms that say “Let it be,” matching a tattoo that Gabby had on her arm. They also got tattoos that were designed by Gabby.

“These were tattoos that Gabby designed herself,” stepfather Jim Schmidt said. “She was an artist.”

Nichole Schmidt said she did it to feel close to her late daughter.

“I wanted to have her with me all the time,” Nichole Schmidt said. “I feel it, this helps that.”

Gabby’s father revealed during the news conference that the four parents got the tattoos together on Monday night.

“We always co-parented Gabby together and that’s not going to stop now,” Joe Petito said. “We’re in this together.”

The Petito and Schmidt family held a memorial service for their daughter on Sunday, but say she is not yet home.

“It’s important for the FBI, the Teton County sheriff, the Teton County coroner’s office, to hold onto her for as long as they need,” Jim Schmidt explained. “We want to make sure no matter what, we do not impede their investigation in any way. We wanted her home immediately but we understand their position, we know that she’s safe with them.”