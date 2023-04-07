VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — Gabby Petito’s parents want to know if Brian Laundrie’s parents made any large cash withdrawals in the weeks after Petito’s murder, according to new court filings in Florida.

The latest filings in the lawsuit filed by Petito’s parents, Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt, against Laundrie’s parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, seek evidence of any withdrawals of $10,000 or more from Aug. 26, 2021, and Sept. 14, 2021.

“Please produce copies of all bank statements or other documents evidencing withdrawals or transfers of funds made by you in excess of $10,000.00 from August 21, 2021, to September 14, 2021,” the request for production reads.

No evidence has been released on the Laundries’ financial activity after Petito’s death.

In March, a Florida judge agreed with lawyers on both sides to postpone the trial until May 13, 2024.

Petito’s parents are suing the Laundries for intentional infliction of emotional distress, claiming they were aware of Petito’s murder and did nothing other than release a statement expressing hope she would be found.

The next pre-trial hearing, scheduled for May 24, could have a significant impact on the case. Judge Danielle Brewer is expected to issue rulings on the motion to dismiss by Laundrie attorney Steven Bertolino, who has been added to the lawsuit as a co-defendant, and whether Roberta Laundrie’s “burn after reading” letter to Brian will be granted to Petito’s parents for the trial.