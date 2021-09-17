Gabby Petito’s father addresses Laundrie family’s silence: ‘It is cruel, it is heartless’

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – Another day has passed and there’s still no sign of 22-year-old Gabby Petito. She was first reported missing by her family on Sept. 11, but last seen in late August.

As authorities across the nation continue to assist in tracking her down, her family is trying to stay positive. Gabby’s father, Joe Petito, told North Port police he’s trying to stay focused on the task at hand.

“There is one goal and one goal only – bring Gabby home. It is that simple,” said Petito’s father.

It’s been a complex investigation for authorities who have been working across state lines to try and track down the 22-year-old.

Petito’s family, police and members of the community are frustrated with her fiancé’s unwillingness to help find her. Multiple people have stopped by Brian Laundrie’s North Port home this week, holding signs and calling on the only person of interest in this case to break his silence.

“I would just like his parents to understand, parent to parent, this is a serious issue and I wouldn’t wish this on them. No matter what I’m going through right now, I still don’t wish this on them because it is that horrible to deal with,” said Gabby’s father.

Petito’s parents sent a letter to Laundrie’s parents pleading for them to help them find Gabby. The Laundrie family’s attorney told 8 On Your Side Friday, they have no response to the letter ‘at this time’.

“This type of behavior is just.. It is cruel, it is heartless,” said Petito.