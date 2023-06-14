SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Gabby Petito’s parents are seeking messages sent between Brian Laundrie and his parents in a request for production that was filed Wednesday.

Petito’s parents are asking for messages the Laundries exchanged with their son from Aug. 27, 2021, which is the day Gabby Petito died, through the day Brian died.

“If you communicated with Brian Laundrie through any form of messaging services and/or apps between August 27, 2021, through Brian’s date of death, please provide all documents relating to your communications with Brian Laundie during the relevant time frame,” the document said.

Last year, Gabby’s parents, Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt, filed a civil lawsuit against Laundrie’s parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie. Schmidt and Petito accused the Laundries of intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Petito’s parents claim the Laundries found out Brian murdered their daughter and did nothing other than release a statement through their attorney. The Laundries attorney, Steven Bertolino, has been added as a co-defendant in the lawsuit.

Last month, a judge ruled that Roberta Laundrie’s “Burn after reading” letter can be considered as potential evidence in the case. In the letter, she offered her son a shovel and garbage bags if he needed to dispose of a body.

The jury trial will begin on May 13, 2024.