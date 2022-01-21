Gabby Petito’s family: ‘No doubt’ Brian Laundrie murdered her

You can find the latest on the investigation involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie here. Download the WFLA app for breaking news push alerts and sign up for breaking news email alerts.

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — Family members of Gabby Petito say they have “no doubt” that her fiancé Brian Laundrie murdered her, according to a new statement released by the family’s attorney.

Attorney Richard Stafford, who has been representing Petito’s family throughout the investigation into the disappearance and death of the 22-year-old North Port woman, released the statement to 8 On Your Side Friday.

In the statement, the family thanked the FBI for their help and their work on the investigation into their daughter’s death. Petito’s family met with the FBI in Tampa on Thursday.

“We truly appreciate the FBI’s diligent and painstaking efforts in this extremely complicated case. The quality and quantity of the facts and information collected by the FBI leave no doubt [that] Brian Laundrie murdered Gabby,” the statement said.

The FBI has been the lead agency investigating Petito’s death for several months now. The 22-year-old was found dead in Wyoming about a week after she was reported missing by concerned family members who had not heard from her.

Petito’s family said they last heard from her at the end of August while she was near Wyoming. She and her fiancé Brian Laundrie had left for a road trip out west at the beginning of the summer.

According to police, Laundrie returned home to North Port without Petito on Sept. 1. Petito was officially reported missing Sept. 11.

More than a week later, on Sept. 19, her body was found near Grand Teton National Park. Her death was later ruled a homicide by strangulation.

In the midst of the search for Petito, Laundrie was named a person of interest in her disappearance. He then went missing himself.

Laundrie’s remains were found in a Sarasota County nature reserve in October. A medical examiner later determined he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.